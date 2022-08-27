Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $705,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $338.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.70.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

