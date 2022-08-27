Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

