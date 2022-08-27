Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
