Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $353.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

