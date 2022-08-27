Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NXST opened at $191.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

