Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Short Interest Up 611.9% in August

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 611.9% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 299.0 days.

Abcam Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:ABCZF opened at 15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.65. Abcam has a one year low of 12.86 and a one year high of 23.08.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.