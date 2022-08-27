Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Short Interest Up 611.9% in August

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 611.9% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 299.0 days.
Abcam Trading Up 4.0 %
OTCMKTS:ABCZF opened at 15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.65. Abcam has a one year low of 12.86 and a one year high of 23.08.
Abcam Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCZF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.