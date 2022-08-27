Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Down 35.9% in August

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the July 31st total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 465,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aclarion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Aclarion Stock Down 14.9 %

NASDAQ ACON opened at $1.06 on Friday. Aclarion has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

Featured Stories

