Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

ACRHF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

