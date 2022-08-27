AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the July 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.52. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $28.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,364,827.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 5,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,364,827.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 241,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.