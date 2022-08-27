Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,798 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 979,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after acquiring an additional 936,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,143,000 after acquiring an additional 209,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,968,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 632,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

