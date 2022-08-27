Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 392.7% in August

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 392.7% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.
About Adriatic Metals
