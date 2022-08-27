Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $4.03 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.