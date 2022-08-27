Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $4.03 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.