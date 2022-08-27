Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 14.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 346,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 73.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

ABEV stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

