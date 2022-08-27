Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. CWM LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 6,558.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,284 shares of company stock worth $8,550,662. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

