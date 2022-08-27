Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 148,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ORAN opened at $9.94 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

