Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,800 shares, an increase of 194.8% from the July 31st total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEGXF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, FIX downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $8.68 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

