Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $18.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AERI stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $744.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

