Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $47,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $34,078.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,540 shares of company stock worth $733,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.