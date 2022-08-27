Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the July 31st total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

