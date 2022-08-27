AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Gary Bullard Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,499.76).
AFC Energy Price Performance
AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 28.42 ($0.34) on Friday. AFC Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 17.64 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.32 ($0.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £208.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77.
AFC Energy Company Profile
