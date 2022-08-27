Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

AFBI stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.49. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

