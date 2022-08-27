Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.23, but opened at $27.21. Affirm shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 367,581 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
