Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 313.3% in August

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the July 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
