Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Afya were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Afya by 5,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $13,120,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 709,230 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Price Performance

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Afya

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

