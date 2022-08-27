Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the July 31st total of 602,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of AFYA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Afya has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

