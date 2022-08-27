AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGBA Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGBAR opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13. AGBA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.