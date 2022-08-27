AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the July 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGFMF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

