AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the July 31st total of 17,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AGNC opened at $12.37 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 698.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,076,783 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

