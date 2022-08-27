Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 329.8% in August

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 329.8% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Agra Ventures Price Performance
AGFAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Agra Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99.
Agra Ventures Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agra Ventures (AGFAF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.