Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 86.4% in August

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Agronomics Trading Down 5.4 %

AGNMF stock opened at 0.21 on Friday. Agronomics has a one year low of 0.17 and a one year high of 0.47.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

