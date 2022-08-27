Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The business had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 677,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 498,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 478,973 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

