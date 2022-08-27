Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

