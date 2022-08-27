Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Update

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alfi Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of ALF opened at $1.22 on Friday. Alfi has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alfi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Alfi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alfi by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alfi by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising.

