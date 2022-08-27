ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALJ Regional Stock Performance

Shares of ALJJ stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. ALJ Regional has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%.

In related news, major shareholder William Montgomery purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 281,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,427.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder William Montgomery purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 281,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,427.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $38,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 292,344 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in ALJ Regional by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ALJ Regional in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

