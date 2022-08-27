Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alkermes by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $12,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Alkermes by 242.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alkermes by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS opened at $24.54 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

