Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 8,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,332,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIRD. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $626.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.