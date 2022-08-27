Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Rating) rose 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 447,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 239,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Alpha Copper Stock Up 9.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

About Alpha Copper

(Get Rating)

Alpha Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper and gold properties. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling 3,189 hectares located northwest of the community of Fort St.

