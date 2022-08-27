Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset EHome International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Stock Performance

AEI stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Alset EHome International has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.42.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

