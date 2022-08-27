AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.92.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07. AltaGas has a one year low of C$24.16 and a one year high of C$31.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.51. The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 115.31%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at C$771,826.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,792 shares of company stock worth $5,815,373.

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.