Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. 4,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,679,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Altimmune Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,305 shares in the company, valued at $99,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

