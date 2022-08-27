Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 5th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $589,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,865,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

