Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,205,921,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.