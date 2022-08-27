Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $133.50. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

