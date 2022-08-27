Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $130.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

