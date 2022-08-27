Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,976,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,444,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Amazon.com by 131.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

