Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.8 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

