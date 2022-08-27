American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.73. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 161,886 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

