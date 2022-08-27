AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 47.1% in August

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AmeriCann Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AmeriCann stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

