Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $27.75

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.68.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.98%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

