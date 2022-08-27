Analysts Set Expectations for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.85. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

NYSE:THC opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,757,000 after purchasing an additional 444,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.